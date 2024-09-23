Devara First Review Out: NTR's Oora Mass Show in Second Half!

Devara First Review: NTR's Mass Action Entertainer Wins Hearts

The highly anticipated Jr NTR-starrer Devara is set to hit screens on September 27. Ahead of its release, the film's first review is out, and fans are ecstatic.

Special Premiere Receives Positive Response

SS Rajamouli's family, Tollywood celebrities, and Jr NTR's close friends attended a special premiere of Devara. The response was overwhelmingly positive, with praise for Jr NTR's performance.

Second Half: An Action-Packed Ride

Sources reveal that the second half of Devara is an "ooramas" (a Telugu term for an intense, thrilling experience). The last 30 minutes, in particular, promise to deliver non-stop entertainment. Action episodes are touted as "next level."

Records in Sight

Devara is expected to break records in Tollywood, with predictions suggesting:

100 crore worldwide gross on day one

50+ crore in Telugu states

Advance bookings exceeding 12 crore

Theatrical Release

Devara will release in:

1200+ theaters in Telugu states

Pan-Indian release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages

Increased Ticket Prices

The governments of AP and Telangana have permitted increased ticket prices for Devara:

Multiplexes: Rs 135

Single screens: Rs 110 and Rs 60

Additional shows allowed for nine days

Janhvi Kapoor's Tollywood Debut

Janhvi Kapoor stars alongside Jr NTR, marking her Tollywood entry. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan plays the villain.

Two-Part Release

Devara's budget for the first part is reportedly Rs 300 crore. Jr NTR and Koratala Siva previously collaborated on Janatha Garage.

Get ready for Devara's action-packed ride!

