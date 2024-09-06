September 7: Heavy Rains on Ganesh Chaturthi 2024!?

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches tomorrow, September 7, everyone is excited to welcome Lord Ganesha. However, the weather has been unstable for a few days due to heavy floods in Telugu states. The IMD has issued a rain alert for Telangana and AP starting today and will continue until September 10.

In Telangana, people are worried about the rains as the Vinayaka Chavithi celebration is tomorrow. The weather in Telangana will be moderate to heavy rainfall in a few regions and light rain in a few areas, which is concerning the public.

On Saturday, September 7, there is a high chance of isolated areas of heavy rain in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda. Be alert during heavy rains and celebrate the festival without any trouble.

