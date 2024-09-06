Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: When is the right time to do Ganesh pooja?

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 falls on September 7, also called as Vinayaka Chavithi. The god of riches, intelligence, and fresh starts, Lord Ganesha also removes any obstacles from a person's life. The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi excites people throughout, particularly in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh.

The celebration honours the day of Lord Ganesh's birth and pays tribute to him, the one who removes obstacles. Ganesha statues are placed in residences, temples, and public areas at the beginning of the festival. Worshippers of Lord Ganesha perform rituals, sing devotional songs, and offer prayers to greet the gods.

When is the right time to do Ganesh Pooja?

The following is the Shubh Muhurta, or auspicious times, for the Ganesh pooja on Vinayaka Chavithi 2024:

Puja Hours for Madhyahna Ganesha: 11:02 am to 1:30 pm

Chaturthi Tithi Begins September 6, 2024, at 3:22 pm.

Chaturthi Tithi Ends on September 7, 2024, at 4:45 pm.

Performing the Ganesh Puja during the Madhyahna period is an auspicious time as it is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 shubh muhurat: Citywise puja timings

The shubh muhurat for Ganesh Chaturthi is on September 7 from 11:03 am to 1:34 pm, according to Drik Panchang. The Shub Muhurt timings are,

Pune - 11:18 am to 01:47 pm

Mumbai - 11:22 am to 01:51 pm

New Delhi - 11:03 am to 01:34 pm

Gurgaon - 11:04 am to 01:35 pm

Noida - 11:03 am to 01:33 pm

Chennai - 10:53 am to 01:21 pm

Jaipur - 11:09 am to 01:40 pm

Hyderabad - 11:00 am to 01:28 pm

Chandigarh - 11:05 am to 01:36 pm

Kolkata - 10:20 am to 12:49 pm

Bengaluru - 11:04 am to 01:31 pm

Ahmedabad - 11:23 am to 01:52 pm

The Chaturthi Tithi will start at 3:01 pm on September 6 and September 7, respectively, and terminate at 5:37 pm.

