September 21, 22: Rains in Telangana, no holiday for schools today!

Hyderabad witnessed unexpected sudden rainfall yesterday, September 20th night, with lightning. Though the duration was short, the roads of several areas got waterlogged. The rainfall was the most common between 1 and 2 AM, with 74mm in Mushirabad, 66mm in Uppal, 65mm in Nampally, and 55mm in Khairatabad in Hyderabad.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh districts today and tomorrow. However, sudden rains at midnight created a cha in just a few minutes. There is a high chance that Mulugu, Bhuapalapally, Badradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Janagam, Yadadri, and Rangareddy districts of Telangana will experience moderate to heavy rains.

The above districts of Telangana already received a yellow alert, but it seems there is no school holiday today. As tomorrow is Sunday, no additional holiday will be declared.

