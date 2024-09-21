Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sep 20 Highlights, Nikhil Hurt Sonia

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Abhay's Loose Tongue Sparks Midnight Warning

The Bigg Boss house witnessed a dramatic turn of events as Abhay's constant outbursts and disrespect towards the show finally caught up with him. In a shocking midnight warning, Bigg Boss reprimanded the contestants for crossing the line, leaving everyone stunned.

Abhay's Downfall

Abhay, the Kantara team leader, lost his cool during the egg task, claiming Bigg Boss was biased and storming off. His team's subsequent loss cost him the chief position, paving the way for Nikhil, leader of the winning Shakti team, to compete for the top spot.

Nikhil's Strategic Move

Nikhil, determined to secure the chief position, carefully considered who to give the coveted red egg to. In a surprise move, he chose Sonia, setting the stage for a thrilling competition.

Midnight Confrontation

Bigg Boss, fed up with Abhay's constant disrespect, summoned the contestants to the garden area at midnight. In a stern warning, Bigg Boss reminded them that defiance would not be tolerated and that anyone who felt above the rules was free to leave.

Sonia's Emotional Rollercoaster

Sonia, hurt by Nikhil's smoking, found solace in Abhay's company, only to later apologize to Nikhil. Her emotions were further stirred when Nikhil gave the red egg to her, making her a contender for the chief position.

Nikhil's Bittersweet Victory

In the end, Nikhil emerged victorious, reclaiming the chief position. However, his joy was tempered by Sonia's loss, revealing a softer side to his personality.

House Dynamics Shift

As alliances are forged and broken, the Bigg Boss house remains abuzz with tension. Will Abhay learn from his mistakes? Can Nikhil maintain his grip on the chief position? The drama unfolds.