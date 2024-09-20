September 21: Holiday for schools is unlikely despite the rain alert!

According to reports, schools, colleges, and other institutions in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will not have any holiday tomorrow, September 21. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for AP and Telangana. However, it will be light to moderate. Because of this, the government plans to continue schools and colleges tomorrow.

However, the IMD has issued an advisory that a cyclone might hit AP on September 24, causing heavy rains that can lead to floods. As there are no official announcements regarding holidays, it is considered to be a working day. Telugu state schools and colleges already have many holidays due to festivals, rains, and special occasions.

