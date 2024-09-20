October 4 - October 13: Dasara holidays for schools, colleges in AP!

Dasara holidays are approaching in Andhra Pradesh. The holidays for educational institutions will begin on October 4 and will end on October 13, totalling ten days off. In Telangana, however, 13 days of holidays have been announced.

Soon, the Dasara festivities will begin, and people are already preparing to head to their hometowns and villages. As part of this, the railway department has also announced special trains. Many are getting ready to book tickets in advance for their journeys home. With Dussehra around the corner, schools and colleges will have a considerable break.

Also read: October 2 to October 14: Dasara Holidays for Schools, Colleges.