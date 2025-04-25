Global music star Mahmut Orhan to perform live in Mumbai for the first time

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Turkish DJ and producer Mahmut Orhan is all set to make his much-awaited India debut this May with a high-energy live performance in Mumbai.

Known for his genre-bending global hits and signature deep house sound, Orhan will perform at the Dome SVP Stadium on May 22, 2025. Fresh from playing major global stages like EXIT and Untold Festival, the international music sensation is now ready to bring his electrifying set to Indian fans. This will mark his first-ever performance in the country. This one-of-a-kind show promises an unforgettable musical journey, as Orhan brings his unique blend of deep house, cinematic textures, and Eastern influences—sounds that have mesmerized festival-goers across the globe.

Spacebound, the live music company known for hosting big EDM events, is bringing international DJ Mahmut Orhan to India for his first-ever show in Mumbai.

Karan Singh, CEO, Spacebound, shared, “We’re thrilled to bring Mahmut Orhan to Mumbai for this special showcase. His unique sound and global appeal connect perfectly with the music-loving audience here. Our goal has always been to create high-quality live experiences, and this show is a step forward in that journey. Mumbai continues to be one of the most exciting cities for live music and we’re looking forward to an unforgettable night of energy, sound, and celebration.”

Tickets for the show are available exclusively on BookMyShow, starting at Rs.1500.

For the unversed, Mahmut Orhan is a DJ and music producer from Turkey. He began his music journey in Bursa at just 15 years old and later moved to Istanbul, where he started playing at a nightclub in Bebek in 2011. His international breakthrough came in 2015 with the instrumental track Age of Emotions. In 2016, he gained wider recognition with Feel, featuring Turkish singer Sena Şener, which charted in several countries, including Greece, Germany, Poland, and Romania.

Orhan has performed at some of the world’s top electronic music festivals, including Exit Festival in Serbia and Untold Festival in Romania.

