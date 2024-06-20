Revanth Reddy convenes Cabinet meeting on June 21

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government will hold its cabinet meeting at the Secretariat here on Friday, June 21. The cabinet meeting will be chaired by chief minister A Revanth Reddy and it will be attended by Ministers and senior officials of respective departments.

The Cabinet meeting will likely discuss the state government’s crop loan waiver programme as the chief minister has set August 15 as the deadline for waiver of farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh. He has instructed the concerned officials to gather data on farmers with crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh.

The Congress government will need nearly Rs 30,000 crore to implement the scheme. The state government will likely include the farmers in the scheme whose loans were not waived by the previous BRS government.

Besides waiver of farm loans, the State Cabinet may also discuss the assembly session, budget preparation and crop insurance among other things on the agenda.

