Astrological Prediction for Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD!

The makers of the upcoming science fiction action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' are continuously building the fans interest with timely updates and scheduled release of film posters. Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s upcoming sci-fi thriller movie has managed to generate immense buzz both among the film industry and the potential audience.

The highly-anticipated movie is slated for release on June 27, 2024. The film will be released in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Brahmanandam, and Disha Patani who will be seen in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies

'Kalki 2898 AD’ shows the futuristic world of dystopian Kashi in which poor people struggle to live on the land while all the resources are sent to the Complex. Prabhas will be seen playing the role of a bounty hunter in the film which sees people wait for the incarnation of Kalki.

As the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Kalki 2898 AD and booking their tickets in advance, a noted celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has shared his predictions for the big budget film. The astrologer, who has predicted the box office outcome for several films in the past, has predicted a dismal performance for the film in theatres.

Invoking the planetary alignments of the movie’s star cast, Gurji says the combination of planets are not favourable for the release of the film. He said the movie will likely not break the record and may register only moderate success at the BO. Deepika Padukone, who is shown to be pregnant in the film trailer, will likely set the cash registers ringing and the makers of the film will likely recover their budget.

Citing the behaviour of ‘grah rati’, the celebrity astrologer said it might affect Prabhas’ path to success as Mercury is currently weak. As per the astrological predictions, Prabhas will continue to face obstacles in his film career for another two years. He also wished the 'Kalki 2898 AD’ team good luck in the future.

