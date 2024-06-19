Watch: Sai Pallavi’s Srikakulam temple visit video goes viral

Srikakulam: National crush and Tollywood actress Sai Pallavi paid a visit to Arasavelli Surya Narayana temple in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The security men had a tough time in ensuring her security as a huge crowd of fans gathered at the temple. The video of her temple visit quickly went viral on social media.

In the video, Sai Pallavi can be seen waving at the fans. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are staying in Srikakulam town where they are shooting for their upcoming ‘Thandel’ project.

Here’s the video:

This video is from the ‘Thandel’ shooting location:

"Thandel" is based on the true events of a fisherman from the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, who lost his way in international waters and found himself in trouble with Pakistani forces. The movie is set to grace the big screens on December 20 this year.

