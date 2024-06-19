Flash Back: How Sirish Bharadwaj and Sreeja Met?

In 2007, a 22-year-old youngster hogged headlines on a sunny afternoon. It was Sirish Bharadwaj, who was still in the final year of Engineering. The reason why everyone talked about him was that he had married Chiranjeevi's daughter Sreeja after eloping with her. At that time, Sreeja was just 19 and was purusing her CA. The dramatic turn of events, unfolding at an Arya Samaj centre in Hyderabad, shocked the whole of Andhra Pradesh.

The news is that Sirish today breathed his last after reportedly battling a lung-related illness. More details are yet to emerge at the time of writing this piece.

Sirish and Sreeja got divorced in 2014. They have a child from their marriage. The girl child has been brought up by Sreeja. Chiranjeevi's family hasn't had any relations with Sirish.

Sirish married a doctor in 2017 after falling in love with her. His political plans were also talked about at that time. But he couldn't realize his political dreams for whatever reason.