All Pending Issues of Both Telugu States Shall Be Resolved, Says Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for leading his party to victory in the May 13 assembly elections state. He wished the best to Naidu for taking over as the Chief Minister of Telugu state.

Underlining the need for both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments on working together, Revanth said both the state governments should resolve all pending issues related to the AP bifurcation act in a congenial atmosphere.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana Congress held a review meeting to analyse the Mahabubabad constituency poll results. Minister Seethakka, MP Balaram Naik, Advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, government whip Ramchandra Naik and MLAs from the constituency attended the meeting.

