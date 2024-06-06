Video: TDP Attacks YSRCP Leaders; YS Jagan Appeals to Governor to Stop Violence

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh state is witnessing chaos and anarchy as TDP cadres have launched a series of attacks on the YSRCP workers even before the formation of NDA government in the state. In a recent attack, the TDP workers attacked an opposition party worker in broad daylight in Eluru district..

The viral video clip shows a TDP worker stabbing a YSRCP worker in full public view at Nuzvid Pedda Gandhi Bomma centre on Thursday.

Disturbing visuals: Viewer's discretion is advised

This is what’s happening in Andhra Pradesh immediately after the NDA government came to power. @JaiTDP cadre attacked @YSRCParty cadre with a knife in public at Nuzvid Pedda Gandhi Bomma Centre. Is this the development that your alliance promised to bring, @narendramodi, @ncbn,… pic.twitter.com/DSU1IjJcSA — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) June 6, 2024

Earlier, a YSRCP social media mandal convener Yalamanchili Praveen (30) committed suicide following the harassment of the TDP workers. As per course, the TDP activists had attacked the house of Praveen on counting day (June 4, Tuesday). They resorted to stone pelting and threw beer bottles on his residence. They also hurled abuses and threatened to kill him

The TDP workers waylaid Praveen at the petrol station and attacked him. They forced him to remove the YSRCP sticker with former MLA Kotaru Abbaya Chowdary’s photo on the car. It is said due to the severity of threats, Praveen took his own life by hanging himself from a tree near his house.

Meanwhile, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the vengeful attacks on party workers. He said the “TDP workers’ attacks have led to an alarming situation in the state. The TDP gangs are on a rampage even before the new government is formed. The YSRCP leaders and workers are not feeling protected anymore. The Governor should take the cognisance of the matter and rein in the perpetrators and protect the lives of the people and their properties.”

రాష్ట్ర వ్యాప్తంగా తెలుగుదేశం పార్టీ దాడులతో అత్యంత భయానక వాతావరణం నెలకొంది. ప్రభుత్వం ఏర్పాటుకాకముందే టీడీపీ ముఠాలు స్వైరవిహారం చేస్తున్నాయి. ఎక్కడికక్కడ గ్రామ సచివాలయాలు, ఆర్బీకేల్లాంటి ప్రభుత్వ, ప్రైవేటు ఆస్తులను ధ్వంసం చేస్తున్నారు. వైయస్సార్‌సీపీకి చెందిన నాయకులు,… — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) June 6, 2024

A YSRCP delegation will soon call on the Governor to submit a representation on the deteriorating law and order condition of the state. The party leaders would apprise him of the TDP’s post-counting attacks on the party workers.

