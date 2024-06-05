Win or lose we are with you Jagananna, says YSRCP cadre

Amaravati: Even though the election verdict was not in the YSRCP’s favour, the party’s cadre and supporters did not lose their patience or openly expressed their displeasure unlike other party’s supporters did during the polling day.

The party cadres were quite hopeful of a positive outcome as the counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday. As the early trends favoured the TDP, their party supporters reached the YSRCP office at Tadepalli in Guntur and started celebrating their poll victory outside the office and yet the YSRCP supporters did not react. They exercised utmost restraint to the provocative acts of the TDP workers.

The heartbroken YSRCP cadre got courage after the party chief and outgoing chief minister YS Jagan addressed the media conference in the evening and said he was not a stranger to facing troubles and adversity. The party cadres said, “whether we win or lose, we’ll continue our journey with you Jagananna.” These comforting words for the party chief are being echoed across various social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Also Read: YSRCP expresses doubts over EVM tampering

