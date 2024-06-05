YSRCP expresses doubts over EVM tampering

West Godavari: Former YSRCP minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao said people think EVMs were tampered with in Bhimavaram ahead of counting of votes. He said the party leadership also doubted it.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Karumuri said the TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu succeeded in running a smear campaign against the YS Jagan regime over the AP Land Titling Act by claiming that the Jagan government is ‘grabbing their land’.

He said the former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy always worked for the welfare of the poor and the farmers. How could the YSRCP government ‘grab lands’ from the people when it distributed the titles of house sites to lakhs of beneficiaries, he wondered.

Former minister further said people are discussing the incidents of EVM tampering in Bhimavaram. The police caught the persons while they were transporting the voting machines in a private car. Over 1.8 lakh voters were polled in the constituency, however, 30,000 votes more were found during the counting process, he added. The YSRCP leader thanked all the workers and supporters who worked hard for the party’s election campaign during polls. Jana Sena Party’s Ramanjaneyulu Pulaparthi (Anjibabu) won the election from Bhimavaram seat.

