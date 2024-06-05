Chandrika Ravi Becomes The First Indian Actress To Host A Radio Show In The US

After having mesmerized the audience with her acting and dance moves in films like ‘Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu’ and Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer ‘Veera Simha Reddy’, Chandrika Ravi has now taken her film career to the next level. The Australian actress of Indian origin is set to host an American radio talk show named The Chandrika Ravi Show.

Learning about Chandrika’s story – on how she always fought for her identity – the founder of Rukus Avenue Radio, Sammy Chand, had reached out to her with an offer. Since it was a great platform to share her life and experiences with the world, the actress was elated with the opportunity. “I have actually been working on my own talk show for a couple of years with the hopes of one day bringing it to life, and I finally have,” shares an elated Chandrika who is also co-producing the radio talk show.

The show is releasing on iHeart Radio which is one of the biggest networks in the US. According to her, the show is like her baby, so she’s very hands on with every aspect of the show including designing it. “Most of the promotions that have been released so far have been edited and produced by me,” she exults.

“It’s been a great experience. A bit stressful, but rewarding. Being “behind the camera” has been a different experience to my years of performing. People can get to see the real me.”

Before her film career; Chandrika hosted several live shows on radio and also on television. Public speaking has always been something that she was interested in. The actress also became the first Indian woman to host a radio show in the US. “I may be the first, but I won’t be the last,” she smiles.

“This one show I just couldn’t wait to tell the world. Having a platform to show who I am behind closed doors and to be able to use my voice is definitely I feel like I’ve been rewarded,” shares Chandrika.

The Chandrika Show is aired on one of the biggest networks in the US, iHeart Radio and Rukus Avenue Radio, every Thursday, at 7: 30 AM India time. The full episode releases every Friday on YouTube for everyone internationally.