Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark Bike Launched in India at ₹9.97 Lakh – Features, Specs, and More!

Ducati has introduced the Scrambler Icon Dark model in India, priced at ₹9.97 lakh (ex-showroom). This new edition stands out with its distinct styling, while retaining the same engine and performance specifications as the standard model.

The Scrambler Icon Dark is currently the most budget-friendly Ducati motorcycle available in India. It is equipped with an 803cc engine that generates 73 horsepower and 65.2 Nm of torque. With a lightweight build of approximately 176 kg, the bike ensures an engaging and dynamic riding experience.

Despite its new aesthetics, the Scrambler Icon Dark retains the same frame, cycle components, and electronic features as its standard counterpart. It comes with a TFT display, ride-by-wire technology, cornering ABS, and traction control, enhancing rider safety and comfort.

This latest offering from Ducati aims to bring premium performance and cutting-edge features at a more accessible price point for Indian riders.