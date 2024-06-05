Indian Army's Ecological Task Force plants 5,000 trees in Assam to combat deforestation

Guwahati, June 5 (IANS) Indian Army's Ecological Task Force (ETF) unit in Assam's Sonitpur district on Wednesday planted at least 5,000 trees on the occasion of World Environment Day to combat deforestation and maintain ecological balance in the locality, officials said on Wednesday.

ETF comes under the Territorial Army (TA), a distinguished military reserve force that provides critical operational and logistical support to the Indian Armed Forces and civilian authorities during natural calamities and national and regional emergencies.

A senior Army official said, "The 134 ETF, established in 2007 in the Sonitpur District of Assam, was formed to combat rampant deforestation and restore the region's fragile ecological balance. Since its inception, it has played a crucial role in environmental conservation in the Sonitpur and Biswanath districts of Assam."

The ETF organised a mass awareness campaign on the environment and a mass plantation drive in the Gamani and Garobasti in the Sonitpur district.

A total of 5,000 fruit-bearing and shade-giving trees were planted in local villages and schools with enthusiastic participation from local villagers and school children, who joined hands to enhance the green cover of their communities.

"During the event, ETF personnel engaged with community members and children, emphasising the importance of protecting our ecosystems, particularly the vulnerable and endangered species of flora and fauna. They highlighted that the success of any ecological mission depends on the active and wholehearted involvement of the local community," the army official added.

