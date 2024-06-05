Rajveer Singh doesn't 'think as logically' as his character in '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak'

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actor Rajveer Singh has shared insights into his role of a police officer in the upcoming supernatural thriller '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak', and said that he doesn't think logically as his character and he is not entirely practical.

Rajveer, who has been a part of shows like 'Qurbaan Hua' and 'Rajjo' shared: "My character Abhimanyu is that of a practical police officer who does not believe in any kind of supernatural entities. He is short-tempered with a different perspective on many things. He does not trust anyone and always has a sceptical view."

"As for me, on the other hand, I do not think as logically as my character does. I have always had an emotional relationship with my family, so I am not entirely practical. But for the rest of the outside world, I am quite introverted, just like my character," he said.

On similarities with him in real life, Rajveer further added: "Abhimanyu is a character who does not believe in any kind of superstition. In real life, I believe that there are energies, but I am not sure if they are like what we see in movies. So, I have bits of my character that align with me in real life."

The show also stars Shambhavi Singh, Aayushi Bhave, and Krip Suri in pivotal roles.

'10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak' is set to premiere on June 10 on Star Bharat.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.