Ajith Kumar’s daughter Anoushka's Viral Video: Fans Upset!

Ajith Kumar is a popular actor known for his work-life balance with his wife Shalini and their kids, Anoushka Kumar and Aadvik Kumar. Recently, a video of Anoushka at a mall emerged online, showing her visibly uncomfortable as someone recorded her without permission. This upset many fans and social media users, who emphasized the importance of privacy.

One user wrote, "Clearly she was scared and uncomfortable. Who gave you permission to record others without their consent?"

Another user said, "Please don't do this. Privacy is important for them as well."

On the work front, Ajith Kumar is getting ready for his upcoming movie "Good Bad Ugly," directed by Adhik Ravichandran and featuring music by Devi Sri Prasad. The action thriller is expected to be released in 2025. Additionally, Ajith is also working on the highly anticipated project "VidaaMuyarchi," directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions, starring Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav, Regina Cassandra, and others.