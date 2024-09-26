October 2024: List of public holidays!

October is the month of festivals and special days, and schools, colleges, and offices get multiple holidays this month. This month has two major festivals, Dasara and Diwali, which fall on October 12 and 31, respectively.

The education department of Telangana has jointly declared the holidays for the Bathukamma and Dasara festivals. Telangana state celebrates Dasara grandly for nine days, leading to the long holidays.

In Telangana, schools and colleges got Dasara holidays from October 2 to October 14, making it a 15-day holiday. In Andhra Pradesh, holidays are from October 4 to 13. Additionally, another festival, Deepavali, will be celebrated on October 31, granting a holiday to all schools, colleges, and offices.

List of holidays in October:

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti

October 3: Start of Navaratri and Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti (bank holidays in Haryana and Rajasthan)

October 6: Sunday

October 10: Maha Saptami

October 11: Maha Navami

October 12: Ayudha Puja, Dasara, and second Saturday

October 13: Sunday

October 14: Durga Pooja (Dussehra) in Gangtok (Sikkim)

October 16: Lakshmi Puja in Agartala and Kolkata

October 17: Valmiki Jayanti (bank holidays in various states)

October 20: Sunday

October 26: Fourth Saturday (bank holidays due to a merger day in Jammu and Kashmir)

October 27: Sunday (bank holidays nationwide)

October 31: Deepavali (bank holidays nationwide)

