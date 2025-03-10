Telangana Schools Summer Holidays: April 20 Closure, Reopening Likely After June 12

The Telangana government has announced early summer holidays for schools, starting April 20, 2025, in response to soaring temperatures and predicted heatwaves. Schools are tentatively set to reopen on June 12, but this may change based on weather conditions.

Key Highlights:

Break Duration: April 20 – June 12, 2025 (tentative)

April 20 – June 12, 2025 (tentative) Reason: Extreme heat and health concerns

Extreme heat and health concerns Academic Adjustments : Schools urged to complete syllabus before April 20

: Schools urged to complete syllabus before April 20 Parental Advisory: Follow official sources for reopening updates

Rising Temperatures and Health Risks

Meteorological reports forecast record-high temperatures in Telangana, prompting officials to take preemptive measures. The aim is to protect students from heat-related illnesses such as dehydration and heat exhaustion while minimizing academic disruptions.

Objectives of Early Holidays:

Ensure student safety during peak summer.

Reduce absenteeism due to heat-related ailments.

Allow infrastructure improvements like better cooling systems.

Academic Adjustments & Exam Preparations

To avoid syllabus disruptions, the Telangana Education Department has directed schools to complete lessons before April 20. Students will receive holiday assignments to keep them engaged. If reopening is delayed due to persistent heatwaves, blended learning options may be introduced.

Parental Guidance: Staying Updated

Parents should monitor:

Telangana Education Department’s website & social media.

SMS alerts from schools.

PTA meetings for official updates.

Misinformation may cause confusion, so verifying announcements is crucial.

Telangana vs. Andhra Pradesh: Vacation Differences

Telangana’s holidays start April 20, while Andhra Pradesh begins on April 23, 2025. AP’s break lasts 49 days (until June 11), whereas Telangana’s extends 54 days, based on regional climatic conditions.

Government Directives for Schools

Hydration Stations: Ensure clean drinking water & ORS availability.

Ensure clean drinking water & ORS availability. Shaded Areas: Shelter for outdoor spaces.

Shelter for outdoor spaces. Activity Restrictions: No outdoor activities between 11 AM – 4 PM.

No outdoor activities between 11 AM – 4 PM. Infrastructure Audits: Functional fans, coolers, or ACs required.

Post-Summer Academic Focus

Schools will prioritize:

Catch-Up Plans: Accelerated syllabus coverage.

Teacher Training: Heat-resistant teaching methods.

Health Drills: Emergency heatwave protocols.

Summer Break Tips for Students

Stay indoors between 10 AM – 5 PM.

Drink plenty of water and eat hydrating fruits.

Use morning hours for study and limit screen time.

Telangana’s proactive decision prioritizes student safety while ensuring academic progress. Stay informed via official sources for any updates.