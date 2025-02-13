School Holidays in West Bengal and Telangana: February 13 and 14

In a recent announcement, the West Bengal and Telangana governments have declared school holidays on February 13 and 14, 2025, to mark the observance of Shab-e-Barat and Panchanan Barma Jayanti.

West Bengal Holidays: In West Bengal, February 13 will now be observed as a holiday for Shab-e-Barat, after confirmation of the festival's date. Traditionally, only February 14 was marked as a holiday for the celebration of Shab-e-Barat, but with the new announcement, both February 13 and 14 will be holidays. February 14 also marks the birth anniversary of Thakur Panchanan Barma, a significant cultural event for the state.

As per the latest directive, all state-run offices, educational institutions, and other government establishments in West Bengal will remain closed on both February 13 and 14. Additionally, with February 15 and 16 falling on the weekend, government employees will enjoy an extended four-day break.

Telangana Holidays: In Telangana, schools will also remain closed on February 14 for Shab-e-Barat. Although the 14th has been declared an optional holiday, many schools in Hyderabad and surrounding districts are expected to close in observance of the festival. Furthermore, February 15 has been declared a government holiday in the state in honor of Sant Sewalal Maharaj's birth anniversary. As February 16 is a Sunday, this will provide Telangana schoolchildren with a three-day holiday weekend.

About Shab-e-Barat: Shab-e-Barat is an important Islamic festival that falls on the 15th night of the Islamic month of Sha'ban. The night is considered a time for forgiveness and mercy, with Muslims around the world engaging in prayers, seeking blessings, and reflecting on their ancestors. The night is spent in devotion, often with prayers at mosques and homes, as followers ask for guidance and forgiveness.

These holiday announcements come as a way to honor the cultural and religious significance of these events in both states, providing families with time to participate in spiritual observances and celebrations.