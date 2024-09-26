September 27, 28: Heavy rains in Telugu states: Holidays for schools likely!

Telugu states Telangana and Andhra Pradeshforecasted severe rains in many places due to the weakening of the low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal and its rapid west-northwest movement. Because of the unfavourable weather, the agency has issued an alert asking fishermen to stay out of the water.

Many districts, including Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Adilabad, and Komurambhim Asifabad, are expected to experience heavy rains, thunder, and lightning on Thursday. As both states received rain alerts, there is a likely chance of schools getting holidays on September 27 and September 28.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains are also predicted throughout the day in Andhra Pradesh. This is especially true for districts like Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Manyam, Alluri, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu, where light to moderate rainfall is predicted.

Also read September 26: Red alert for Mumbai, Holiday for schools!