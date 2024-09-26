September 26: Red alert for Mumbai, Holiday for schools!

The India Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai today and tomorrow, September 26 and 27. This alert has forced the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to declare that today shall be a holiday for all schools and colleges in Mumbai, with reasons cited as safety reasons for students on top. If the situation continues, there is a high chance that schools and colleges will get a holiday for tomorrow, September 27.

This created tough times in Mumbai as many areas received more than 200 mm of rain within a span of merely five hours, said the local civic body. According to data, Mankhurd and Powai emerged to be the two worst-affected regions, reporting rain of 276 and 234 mm, respectively, from 5 pm to 10 pm. Other affected areas included Ghatkopar, which recorded 259 mm of rain, and Vikhroli, which received 186 mm of rainfall in the said period.

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Heavy rain causes water logging in several parts of the city. (Visuals from Belapur) pic.twitter.com/OZpuMnPFGI — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2024

