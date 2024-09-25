September 26: Holidays for schools, colleges in Telangana?

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rain alert in various parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The forecast indicates that the rain may last until September 27. Due to continuous heavy rains, the roads of Telangana, mainly in Hyderabad, are waterlogged. Vehicles are stuck in the streets, creating a traffic jam.

According to the reports, there will be a mighty downpour today and tomorrow, September 26, with thunderstorms and lightning. Hyderabad is reported to have another day of thunderstorms, making it the sixth day in a row. Though the state is witnessing heavy rains, the government has not given any holidays for schools. But students and parents are worrying about the heavy rains after the effect.

If it continues, the Telangana government may declare a holiday for schools, colleges and other institutions tomorrow. The Dasara holidays in Telangana are from October 2 to October 14.

