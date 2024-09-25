Devara USA: 2 Million Dollars Pre Sales Collection

Jr NTR’s Devara Breaks Pre-release Records

According to the latest reports, Devara has already grossed an impressive $2 million in pre-sales in the United States alone. This feat marks the second consecutive film for Jr NTR to cross this milestone, following the global blockbuster RRR. With this achievement, Jr NTR becomes the first Indian hero to have back-to-back $2 million pre-sales grosses in the USA, solidifying his massive fanbase and box office pull overseas.

If the film garners a positive reception post-release, it is poised to dominate the overseas box office. Analysts predict that a strong opening could push the film’s collections to new heights, making it one of the biggest overseas grossers in Indian cinema history.

On the domestic front, Devara is experiencing extraordinary demand in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where advance bookings are moving at a record pace. The film is expected to register huge numbers on day one, with even higher collections anticipated over the first weekend. With this kind of momentum, Devara is well-positioned to become a major box office sensation.

In addition to Jr NTR’s stellar presence, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Adding to the film’s appeal is music composed by the immensely popular Anirudh Ravichander, which has already captured the attention of fans and critics alike.

As the countdown begins, all eyes are on Devara to see if it lives up to the tremendous buzz and delivers a groundbreaking performance at the box office.

