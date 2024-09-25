September 26, 27, 28: Heavy rains in Telangana; holidays for schools are likely!

Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana have been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past three to four days, and the Indian Meteorological Department has warned that this trend will continue for another 3-4 days. The heavy rains are attributed to the low-pressure system formed in the central and northwest Bay of Bengal.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Department, seven districts in Telangana are on high alert for heavy rainfall today: Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, and Kamareddy. The remaining districts can expect moderate rain. Yesterday, Devaruppala in Janagaon district recorded the highest rainfall at 11.5 cm, while Saroornagar in Rangareddy district recorded the lowest at 8.9 cm.

The public is advised to stay indoors and avoid travelling unless necessary. The heavy rainfall may cause flooding and disruptions in daily life, so it's essential to stay informed and follow local updates. However, the rains are heavy, and the government has yet to announce any holiday. The report says that if this situation continues, schools will be closed on September 26, 27, and 28.

