NDCs must be updated to shape effective global strategies: Climate experts at TERI summit

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) A ministerial titled “Multilateralism on the Road to COP30 and COP33” was an engaging session on day two on Thursday at the ongoing WSDS 2025 here organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

Leading climate experts, thought leaders, strategists, policymakers, and visionaries reinforced the urgent need to update the nationally determined contributions (NDCs) to shape effective global strategies.

The esteemed panelists called for ambitious targets and greater accountability, ensuring NDC 3.0, guided by the Global Stocktake (GST), to deliver real impact. The role of the UAE-Belém Work Programme in strengthening global climate action and accountability frameworks was also highlighted.

As nations prepare to present their NDC 3.0 commitments ahead of COP30 in Belem in Brazil, India has submitted a hosting bid for COP33.

The session, moderated by R.R. Rashmi, Distinguished Fellow, TERI, aimed to map out clear and impactful strategies by outlining concrete pathways and scalable solutions to accelerate sustainable development, ensure climate justice, and position India as a key voice for the global South in shaping the global climate narrative.

In his ‘Science Leadership’ address, Prof Jim Skea, Chair, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), emphasised: “After the IPCC Special Report on limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees C was published in 2018, I was quoted as saying that ‘limiting warming to 1.5 degrees was possible within the laws of physics and chemistry’ but now that aspiration is truly hanging by a slender thread. We are not going to achieve sustainable development or eradicate poverty unless we make progress on the three goals of the Paris Agreement. And we cannot make progress on any one of these goals unless we make progress on all three goals.”

Marina Silva, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Brazil, highlighted Brazil’s commitment to adaptation, stating: “The transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy must be not only swift but also just. Brazil advocates for a transition model that leaves nobody behind, thereby guaranteeing sustainable, economic alternatives, and implementation mechanisms that support, above all, the most vulnerable populations and ecosystems.

“As the host of COP30, Brazil underscores that climate responsibility is a collective duty, and only through multilateralism, our domestic efforts and international cooperation can we turn commitments into concrete action.”

Aain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, Minister of Forest and Environment, Nepal, observed: “India has made significant progress in renewable energy, afforestation, climate action, waste management, and sustainable agriculture. India’s experience can guide Nepal in balancing environmental and sustainable development while ensuring a resilient future for citizens in the face of climate change.”

Andreas Bjelland Eriksen, Minister of Climate and the Environment, Norway, said: “A lot of things are challenging in the world right now, but that does not mean we don’t need to work together. In a more challenging world, we need more international cooperation. We must continue moving forward together in our work to tackle the planetary crisis on climate, nature, and pollution.”

Muaviyath Mohamed, Minister of State for Tourism and Environment, Maldives, called for stronger financial support.

“Important factors such as effective partnerships between governments and non-state actors have bridged funding and technological gaps, fostered innovation and promoted inclusive, transformational climate actions essential for the acceleration of the implementation of NDC 3.0,” he asserted.

Calling for systemic reforms in climate governance, Jennifer Lee Morgan, State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action, Germany, highlighted: “The Paris Agreement’s success will be measured on how we accelerate emission reduction; how we empower the most vulnerable and get serious about the cost of inaction; and how we utilise the best and latest available science. NDC 3.0 and NAPs are critical to push just transition and resilience building.”

Adding a business perspective, Helen Clarkson, CEO, Climate Group, stressed: “The current NDC cycle is an opportunity to supercharge the efforts but for that to happen, a wide range of stakeholders need to be more meaningfully involved in setting the NDC targets.

“For the NDCs to drive ambition, we need detailed, sector-specific transition plans with interim targets that need to be complemented by model investment frameworks. It is also essential to send a clear signal on ambition to business and provide the foundation to boost the private sector.”

Anne Jellema, Executive Director, 350.org, emphasised the need for grassroots movements to play a critical role in driving climate action and ensuring an equitable transition.

She said: “If we really believe in locally-led climate solutions and a just transition, we must give the most marginalised people who are directly affected by climate change a real seat at the table and a real say in climate funding. About 10 years after the Paris Agreement, it is in a critical condition. Governments are not stepping up with the ambitious NDCs to bring fossil fuels to a speedy end.”

This plenary reaffirmed India’s growing leadership in international climate diplomacy, particularly as the country positions itself to potentially host COP33.

The discussions highlighted how multilateral approaches can be strengthened to deliver climate justice, enhance adaptation frameworks, and ensure NDC 3.0 submissions to address the climate crisis.

