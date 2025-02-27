February 28 Holiday or not?

As February draws to a close, people are curious to know if tomorrow, February 28, will be a holiday or not. It differs from state to state in India based on numerous considerations like festivals, winter vacations, and other local holidays. Here is an overview of the states that have announced a holiday tomorrow:

Varanasi: No Holiday

Following the majestic Maha Kumbh Mela, Varanasi schools have reopened today, February 27. Thus, there will be no holiday in Varanasi tomorrow.

Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir: Winter Holidays Extended

Winter holidays have been extended up to March 15 in Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir. Thus, schools in these states will be closed tomorrow, February 28.

Gangtok: Losar Festival Holiday

In Gangtok, Sikkim, schools are closed tomorrow in celebration of the Losar Festival, or Tibetan New Year.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Holiday for Maha Shivratri

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, schools and colleges are closed tomorrow due to Maha Shivratri, an important Hindu festival.

Other States: Holiday for Various Reasons

Following are some other states that have declared holidays for a variety of reasons:

Punjab: Holiday for Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Haryana: Guru Ravidas Jayanti holiday

Chandigarh: Guru Ravidas Jayanti holiday

Uttarakhand: Guru Ravidas Jayanti holiday

Bank Holidays

Banks will be closed tomorrow according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines in the following states:

Sikkim: Losar Festival

Jammu Kashmir: Winter Holidays

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: After Maha Shivratri and MLC Elections, the schools, colleges and offices will be open on February 28 without any break.

These holidays might be subject to change, so it's always best to consult your local government or school authorities for confirmation.

In summary, some states have issued holidays for diverse purposes, whereas others will enjoy a normal working day. Be sure to go through the state-specific holiday list to schedule your day accordingly.

