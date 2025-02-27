Retail sales record 5 per cent rise in January

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Retail sales in India recorded a 5 per cent growth in January this year compared to the sales in January 2024, according to the latest survey released by the Retailers Association of India (RAI).

Across categories, food and grocery registered the highest growth of 13 per cent, followed by consumer durables and quick service restaurants (QSR), each showing growth of 6 per cent compared to the January 2024 period last year, indicating a rise in consumer spending in these categories.

The survey shows that West India registered the highest growth in retail sales at 7 per cent, while North and South India each recorded a 5 per cent rise. East India lagged behind the other regions with a growth rate of 4 per cent.

“RAI’s survey shows 5 per cent retail growth in January, led by food & grocery at 13 per cent. The Union Budget 2025’s income tax exemption limit of Rs 12 lakh provides relief to retailers after last year’s slowdown,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer of RAI.

“Consumer choices, however, vary widely. Retailers must adapt to these shifts, understand evolving preferences, and build the right operating model to stay competitive,” he added.

The apparel and footwear sectors recorded a 4 per cent growth, while the jewellery segment grew by 3 per cent. Beauty and wellness, along with sporting goods, saw a 2 per cent increase, while the furniture and furnishing segment recorded the lowest growth at a mere 1 per cent.

The retail sector in December 2024 registered a sales growth of 5 per cent compared to the same festive month of the previous year.

In December, South India recorded the highest sales growth at 6 per cent, while West and North India each recorded a 5 per cent increase. The sales growth in East India showed a growth of only 4 per cent.

RAI is the apex body of retailers in India and works with all the stakeholders to create the right environment for the growth of the modern retail industry in India.

