Sharvari flaunts her svelte figure in stunning Alberta Ferretti gown

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Sharvari looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a gown by renowned Italian designer Alberta Ferretti from the label’s Resort 2024 collection.

Sharvari took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures flaunting her hour-glass body in the luxury metallic strapless gown. The dress is reflective, with a texture that gives it a shimmering, almost futuristic look.

She completed her look with her hair styled in soft waves, cascading over one shoulder. Her make-up is glamorous, with well-defined eyes and a neutral lip shade.

On February 26, Sharvari gave a ‘desi’ twist to eating a classic French croissant as she used it as a replacement for the popular Indian tea-time snack “khari”.

Sharvari took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture. In the image, she dipped the buttery croissant in a cup of tea.

For the caption, she wrote: “Eating croissant like a khari.”

For the unversed, “Khari” is a light and fluffy biscuit that is made from flour and butter and baked until golden and crunchy. They can be made plain or sprinkled with spices for extra flavour.

On the work front, Sharvari's most recent project was “Vedaa,” where she starred alongside John Abraham. Now, she is gearing up for her next highly anticipated film, “Alpha,” which is part of the YRF spy universe and stars Alia Bhatt.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, “Alpha” will mark the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' expansive spy universe. This universe began with the “Tiger” franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with “Ek Tha Tiger” and followed by “Tiger Zinda Hai.” The saga continued with "War," “Pathaan,” and “Tiger 3.” Upcoming films in the franchise include “War 2,” directed by Ayan Mukerji, “Pathaan 2,” and “Tiger vs. Pathaan.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.