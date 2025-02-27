Bigg Boss narrator Vijay Vikram shares heartfelt conversation with Vicky Kaushal post 'Chhaava' success

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Vijay Vikram Singh, the narrator of "Bigg Boss," has lauded Vicky Kaushal’s performance in his latest film, “Chhaava.”

Singh, who played the role of Peshwa Neelopant in the period drama, revealed that after the success of "Chhaava," he took a moment to reflect on his interactions with Vicky. Speaking about their meeting post the film’s screening, Vijay shared, “We met at the screening, and he was so warm and welcoming. We spoke at length about the film and his performance. I conveyed my highest appreciation for his performance, and he was full of gratitude. We even made a small video.”

Vijay Vikram also shared his thoughts on the monumental success of "Chhaava," expressing his gratitude for the film's overwhelming reception. When asked if he had expected the historical drama to become such a massive hit during the filming process, Singh revealed that while the team always believed in the project, the level of success took him by surprise.

“There was honesty in the process throughout, and we all knew that it would resonate with the audience," Singh said. "But I didn’t expect it to be such a big hit, and I never expected that it would create such a massive awareness drive about the rich Maratha history."

Vijay also addressed the notion of being a “lucky charm” for the projects he’s associated with. Reflecting on the success of various films and shows, including Taali and Raktacharitra, he shared an interesting anecdote from his past.

He recalled a conversation with his former boss and co-founder of GSEAMS Production House, who has often referred to him as “everyone’s lucky charm.”

“My ex-boss and co-founder of GSEAMS production house (producers of Taali, Raktacharitra etc) says that I am everyone’s lucky charm. All the projects I have been part of, have went on to become hits. As an artist, you feel grateful, but at the same time, one has to not let these things go into your head. It’s a beautiful coincidence, and I express my heartfelt gratitude to the almighty for the same,” he mentioned.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Vijay shared, “There is an exciting lineup of projects for the next six months, and we will discuss each one in detail closer to its release.”

