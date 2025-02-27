Maha Kumbh has become subject for management, spiritual study, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as a monumental event that has not only strengthened India's spiritual legacy but has also set a new benchmark in management, planning, and policy-making.

In a blog dedicated to the grand gathering, PM Modi emphasised how the Maha Kumbh has emerged as a subject of study for management professionals, policymakers, and researchers in the spiritual domain. He noted that the scale and organisation of the event have no parallel in the world.

"This Maha Kumbh event held in Prayagraj has become a subject of new study for management professionals of the modern era and for planning and policy experts. Today, there is no comparison to such a huge event in the entire world, there is no other example like this," he wrote.

Reflecting on its deeper spiritual significance, PM Modi underlined how the enthusiasm of millions of devotees reflected India's growing confidence in its heritage.

"If people doing research in the spiritual field study this enthusiasm of crores of Indians, they will find that India, which is proud of its heritage, is now moving ahead with a new energy. I believe, this is the sound of the change of era, which is going to write a new future for India," he stated.

The Prime Minister expressed awe at the sheer number of people who arrived at the Triveni Sangam without formal invitations or scheduled instructions.

"The whole world is surprised how such a large number of crores of people gathered on a river bank, at the Triveni Sangam. These crores of people had neither received a formal invitation nor any prior information about the time to arrive. People simply set out for the Maha Kumbh... and were blessed by taking a dip in the holy Sangam," he said.

Recalling the unforgettable moments from the event, the Prime Minister shared his emotional connection with the devotees' experiences. "I cannot forget those pictures... I cannot forget those faces filled with immense joy and satisfaction after bathing. Be it women, elderly or disabled people, everyone did whatever they could to reach Sangam," he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the overwhelming participation of the younger generation, calling it a reassuring sign for India's cultural continuity.

"And it was very pleasing for me to see that today's young generation of India reached Prayagraj in such large numbers. The youth of India coming forward to participate in the Maha Kumbh sends a very big message. This strengthens the belief that the young generation of India is the carrier of our values and culture and understands the responsibility of taking it forward and is also determined and dedicated towards it," he remarked.

He further noted how the Maha Kumbh had an impact beyond the physical gathering, as those unable to attend in person still felt deeply connected.

"The number of people who reached Prayagraj for this Maha Kumbh has definitely set a new record. But in this Maha Kumbh, we also saw that those who could not reach Prayagraj also got emotionally involved in this event. Those who took the water of Triveni Tirtha with them while returning from Kumbh, a few drops of that water also gave the same virtue to millions of devotees as the Kumbh 'snan'. The way so many people were welcomed in every village after returning from Kumbh, the way the whole society bowed their heads with respect to them, is unforgettable," he said.

Emphasising the unprecedented scale of this year's event, PM Modi pointed out that the number of devotees far exceeded expectations.

"This is something that has never happened before in the last few decades. This is something that has laid a foundation for many centuries to come," he noted.

He acknowledged that the administration had estimated the turnout based on previous Maha Kumbh experiences, but the actual participation shattered all projections.

"In Prayagraj, a much larger number of devotees arrived than was imagined. One reason for this was that the administration had also made this estimate based on the experiences of the previous Kumbh. But almost twice the population of America participated in the Maha Kumbh of unity and took a dip," he stated.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has now not only reinforced its position as the world's largest religious gathering but has also set new standards in crowd management, logistics, and spiritual engagement.

PM Modi's reflections underscored the event's significance as a unifying force and a testament to India's cultural and spiritual strength.

