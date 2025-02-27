Am I part of the problem or solution?, Buttler to consider 'all possibilities' about captaincy future

Lahore, Feb 27 (IANS) England’s captain Jos Buttler has admitted that his team’s white-ball leadership will come under scrutiny following their early exit from the ICC Champions Trophy and said he needs to "consider all possibilities" about his captaincy future.

After suffering an eight-run loss to Afghanistan on Wednesday evening, England crashed out of the ICC Champions Trophy. It’s the second straight men's ODI tournament where they’ve missed out on reaching the top four.

“The results aren't where they need to be, and I personally need to consider all possibilities. We need to get us, as a team, back to where England cricket needs to be in the white-ball formats. And I think I've got to work out, personally, am I part of the problem or am I part of the solution?" Buttler was quoted by ICC.

While Buttler confirmed he would reflect on his future as captain in the coming days, England will conclude their Champions Trophy campaign on Saturday against South Africa, who are looking to stamp their place in the semi-finals.

“I will take a little bit of time to just work out personally what I think is right. I'm not going to make any emotional decisions right here, right now. You’re probably not the first people I'd discuss that with. Results are tough, and they weigh heavy at times. And, of course, you want to be leading a winning team, and we haven't been that for a while now, so obviously that brings some difficult moments.”

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop echoed the sentiment that England’s leadership could be under review.

"They have to be a much better team than that. I think there might be leadership questions now, given the history they’ve had since 2019. The quality is there, but they are not harnessing it. And that might just mean maybe another leadership," Bishop said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.