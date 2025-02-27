Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar Sets OTT Records: 13 Weeks at the Top on Netflix!

Festive releases are always a strategic move in the film industry, and last Diwali was no exception. On October 31, audiences were treated to three major releases—Kiran Abbavaram’s K, Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran, and Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar. All three films impressed both critics and audiences, emerging as box office hits.

Lucky Baskhar Shines on Netflix

After their successful theatrical run, these films landed on various OTT platforms. Lucky Baskhar premiered on Netflix on November 28, streaming in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film has been trending at the top for an impressive 13 consecutive weeks, making it the first South Indian film to achieve this feat on Netflix. Sithara Entertainments, the film’s production house, confirmed this remarkable milestone.

The Story Behind the Success

Directed by Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary. With music composed by GV Prakash and cinematography by Nimisha Ravi, the film has continued to capture viewers' attention across platforms. Backed by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, Lucky Baskhar remains a fan favorite, solidifying its place as one of the most successful South Indian films on OTT.