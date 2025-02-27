Winter Holidays for schools extended till March 25 in Ladakh

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil has declared a prolongation of winter vacations for all government and private schools in the district up to March 15. The move came as a precaution to safeguard the lives and health of students and teachers due to the heavy snowfall and extreme cold prevailing in the area.

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon emphasized that opening schools now would be dangerous with heavy snowfall and below-zero temperatures. The safety of the students and the staff is the topmost concern of the administration, and they will see to it that educational activities pick up only when the weather is favourable.

The prolonged holiday brings relief to students, parents, and school officials who have been dealing with harsh winter weather. Large parts of Kargil are still covered with heavy snowfall, making it difficult to commute, particularly in rural and higher altitude areas.

Meanwhile, weather conditions will be closely watched by the district administration and appropriate preparations made for easy reopening as and when the weather allows. Infrastructures including school campus cleaning and road opening will be gauged in readiness by authorities to enable comfortable and safe re-entry for children.

As Kargil struggles through one of its most severe winters, the move to prolong school holidays reflects the determination of the administration to put people's safety above all else as it gears for a planned and effective resumption of academic pursuits once the situation improves.

