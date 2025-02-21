March 4 Holiday in Tamil Nadu; Here's Why!

Schools in Thoothukudi District are to Be Closed on March 4 for Ayya Vaikundaswamy's Birthday Anniversary. To mark the 193rd birth anniversary of Ayya Vaikundaswamy, the District Collector of Thoothukudi has announced a local holiday for all schools in the district on March 4, 2025. This will see all government and private schools in Thoothukudi close on this day so that students, teachers, and staff can join in the celebrations and honour the spiritual leader.

The Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu is preparing to celebrate the 193rd birthday of Ayya Vaikundaswamy, the founder of the Ayyavazhi religion. To commemorate the occasion, Elambahavath K, the District Collector of Thoothukudi, has declared that all schools in the district, both government and private, will be closed on March 4, 2025.

This decision is made to enable students, faculty, and staff to take part in the celebrations and offer their respects to Ayya Vaikundaswamy. The official release states, "On the 193rd birth anniversary of Ayya Vaikundaswamy on 04.03.2025, a local holiday has been announced for Thoothukudi District."

Ayya Vaikundaswamy's birthday is observed annually on the 20th day of the Tamil month of Masi, which coincides with March 3 or 4. This year, the festival will be celebrated on March 4, and the district administration has made the required arrangements to see that the event is celebrated with immense fervour and enthusiasm. So officially, March 4 is a Public Holiday in Tamil Nadu.

It should be mentioned that it is not the first time schools in Thoothukudi district have been shut down because of bad weather or any other reasons. In December 2024, Villupuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi district collectors declared schools shut as a precautionary measure given heavy rain. Likewise, schools in several other districts, such as Chennai, Ramanathapuram, Dindigul, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Kanchipuram, Cuddalore, and Tanjore, were forced to close because of a cloudburst.

Ayya Vaikundaswamy was a 19th-century spiritual leader and social reformer. He is worshipped by his devotees as the incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is attributed to spreading social justice, equality, and education. His teachings highlight the significance of self-respect, social dignity, and fearlessness, and his legacy still inspires people today.

