International Mother Language Day, February 21 Quotes, Wishes, and Messages

Annually on the 21st of February, the world observes International Mother Language Day. The day brings attention to how essential it is to keep mother languages alive and to use them all around the globe.

The Significance of Mother Language

Language is part of our heritage, identity, and culture. It's a form of communication that transcends cultures and hearts. Our mother language contains tradition, history, and emotions that link generations and bond communities.

Telugu Mother Language Day

We are blessed with rich linguistic diversity in India with 22 officially spoken languages. One among them is Telugu, which is spoken by millions of people in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Telugu is a poetic language with a rich cultural and literary heritage. It is famous for its melodious sound and poetic form.

Mother Language Quotes

Here are 10 motivational quotes on mother language:

"A language is an exact reflection of the character and growth of its speakers." - Cesar Chavez

"The limits of my language mean the limits of my world." - Ludwig Wittgenstein

"Language is the roadmap of a culture. It tells you where its people come from and where they are going." - Rita Mae Brown.

"To have another language is to possess a second soul." - Charlemagne

"Without language, one cannot speak to people and hear them; one cannot exchange their hopes and dreams." - Nelson Mandela

"Language is the soul's blood into which thoughts flow and out of which they develop." - Oliver Wendell Holmes

"A mother language is more than words, it is culture, identity, and history."

"Language is the key to communicating and understanding other people."

"Mother tongue is our first link with the world, moulding our feelings and thoughts."

"Language unites and brings people together in communities."

International Mother Language Day Wishes

Following are 10 sweet International Mother Language Day wishes:

"Language unites cultures and hearts. Happy International Mother Language Day!"

"Let's protect and preserve our mother tongue for generations to come. Happy International Mother Language Day!"

"Our language determines our heritage and identity. Let us always respect and maintain it!"

"Wishing you a day of love, language, and cultural heritage. Happy International Mother Language Day!"

"May our mother language keep on bringing us together and making our communities stronger. Happy International Mother Language Day!"

"Language is the thread that stitches our culture and identity together. Happy International Mother Language Day!"

"Wishing you a day to honour your mother language and cultural heritage. Happy International Mother Language Day!"

"May our passion for our mother tongue motivate us to conserve and promote it. Happy International Mother Language Day!"

"Our mother tongue is our greatest wealth. Let's nurture and safeguard it. Happy International Mother Language Day!"

"Wishing you a happy International Mother Language Day! May our languages keep growing and bring us together."

Messages for International Mother Language Day

Below are 10 motivating messages for International Mother Language Day:

"A mother language is more than mere words, it is a bearer of culture, identity, and history. Let us honour and safeguard its beauty for generations to come."

"Language is the essence of a nation. Each tongue must be respected and protected. Let us pay homage to linguistic diversity today and forevermore."

"A world full of languages is a world full of culture and knowledge. Let's enjoy and respect each mother tongue."

"Our mother tongue is our initial link to the world, forming our thoughts and feelings. Let's celebrate language diversity!"

"Languages bring people together and create communities. On International Mother Language Day, let's pledge to save each language."

"Language can unite and create communities. Let us celebrate our mother languages and foster linguistic diversity."

"Our mother language is our most precious heritage. Let us preserve and safeguard it for generations to come."

"Language is the tool for understanding and communicating with people. Let us celebrate linguistic diversity and encourage language conservation."

"A mother language is a representation of our cultural heritage and identity. Let us conserve and propagate it for generations to come."

"Let us commemorate International Mother Language Day by enhancing linguistic diversity, maintaining our mother tongues, and celebrating our cultural heritage."

Also read: Chiranjeevi, Surekha Konidela's Wedding Anniversary in Flight: Nagarjuna, Amala Attend