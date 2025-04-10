36 lakh people in Delhi to benefit from Ayushman Bharat scheme: JP Nadda

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) With the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in Delhi, 36 lakh people in the national capital will benefit from free healthcare, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said on Thursday.

He added that all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their financial background, will be covered under the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana.

“Delhi has taken a big step towards better healthcare with the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM),” J.P. Nadda said.

J.P. Nadda called AB PM-JAY the world’s largest health coverage programme.

“So far, over 8.19 crore people across India have received treatment under this scheme, and the government has spent around Rs 1.26 lakh crore on it,” the Union Health Minister stated.

He said that 19 lakh of those treated were people who could not have afforded it otherwise.

“Thanks to this scheme, India’s out-of-pocket medical expenses have come down from 62 per cent to 38 per cent,” J.P. Nadda added.

The Union Health Ministry and the Delhi government also signed an agreement to bring this scheme to the National Capital Territory.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that health has always been a top priority for the Union Government.

She said that under PM-ABHIM, Delhi has been approved Rs 1,749 crore to improve healthcare infrastructure.

“This money will be used to build 1,139 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, strengthen 11 integrated public health labs, and set up 9 critical care blocks,” Gupta added.

On this occasion, 30 beneficiaries received their Ayushman cards, which allow them to access free healthcare under the scheme.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that joining PM-ABHIM will give Delhi strong and future-ready health infrastructure.

“Families under AB PM-JAY will get Rs 10 lakh worth of health cover every year – Rs 5 lakh from the central scheme and Rs 5 lakh extra from the Delhi government,” Srivastava added.

