School Holiday Schedule for February 2025 in India: Complete Calendar

As February begins, students across India can look forward to a series of holidays and festivities. This month is packed with celebrations, providing children with well-deserved breaks from their academic routines. With festivals like Saraswati Puja, Shivaji Jayanti, and Mahashivratri, along with regular weekends, February offers ample opportunities for students to relax and rejuvenate. Here's a detailed list of school holidays in February 2025 to help parents and students plan their schedules effectively.

General Holidays in February 2025

Sundays: February 2, 9, 16, and 23

Second Saturday: February 15

These regular breaks offer students a chance to unwind from their studies and enjoy leisure activities.

Festival-Specific Holidays in February 2025

February 10: Saraswati Puja (Vasant Panchami)

This auspicious day honors Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge, music, and arts. Many educational institutions, particularly in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh, remain closed to celebrate this festival.

February 14: Shab-e-Barat

A significant observance for the Muslim community, Shab-e-Barat is an optional public holiday in some states. Schools, particularly in regions with a sizable Muslim population, may remain closed.

February 19: Shivaji Jayanti

This day marks the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the revered Maratha ruler. The state of Maharashtra observes a holiday to commemorate his legacy, and schools across the region remain closed.

February 24: Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a 15th-century saint and social reformer, this holiday is widely observed in Uttar Pradesh and other states.

February 29: Mahashivratri

One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Mahashivratri is celebrated in honor of Lord Shiva. Schools and colleges in many states declare a holiday on this day, allowing devotees to participate in rituals and prayers.

Plan Ahead for February Holidays

Parents and students are encouraged to check state-specific or school-issued holiday notifications to confirm closures. With an array of festivals and weekends lined up, February 2025 promises to be a month of celebration and relaxation for students across India.