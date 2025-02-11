Chaitanya Battled Depression After Divorce with Samantha: Nagarjuna

Veteran actor Nagarjuna spoke extensively about his son Naga Chaitanya's highly publicized divorce from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, followed by marrying Sobhita Dhulipala in an interview. This senior actor opens up his perspective about this matter and sets the media bubble over their break-up straight.

Nagarjuna expressed his joy over Chaitanya finding happiness once more with Sobhita. He acknowledges that the divorce of his son Chaitanya from Samantha was a challenging time for both Chaitanya and his family altogether. The veteran actor revealed that after the separation, Chaitanya went through depression, and he didn't express his feelings to anyone.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha got married in 2017 after a brief period of courtship. They well complimented each other. Yet, after four years of togetherness, the couple had a bitter breakup in 2021.

Nagarjuna also spoke about his relationship with Samantha and claimed that nothing has changed about it after the separation due to divorce. He even said that that is an entirely different thing that happens between the two.

Three years have passed since they separated, yet Naga Chaitanya and Samantha still have people asking what went wrong in their marriage. Chaitanya spoke about it and said both he and Samantha have moved on with mutual respect.

In a candid conversation, Chaitanya spoke about his parent's divorce and shared how he understands the pain and challenges that come with it. He confessed that he had thought about the situation thoroughly before deciding to separate from Samantha. Chaitanya emphasized that the decision was a very conscious one, made with a lot of respect for the other person.

Furthermore, Chaitanya subtly hinted at Samantha moving on amid reports of her connection with Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru. The actor emphasized that both he and Samantha are happy and have moved on with their lives.

Nagarjuna's comments provide a fresh perspective on Naga Chaitanya's divorce and second marriage. The veteran actor's words offer a sense of closure and new beginnings for the couple and their fans.

