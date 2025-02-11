Valentine's Week Watchlist: Theatre, OTT and Re-releases to watch from February 11 - 16

With Valentine's Day on its way on February 14, lovers are all ready to celebrate this day for their love and romanticism in their lives. If you're expecting a romantic evening or weekend or candlelight dinner, many look for ways and means to low-key this beautiful day. Fret not for we've something for you also!

This Valentine's Week, there's much that's new as well as the classic re-releases. If you are in the mood for a romantic comedy, an action-packed thriller, or a heartwarming drama-there's something here for everyone.



Theatrical Releases

Some of the latest theatrical releases are as follows: -



Laila (Telugu): A comedy of errors starring Vishwak Sen and Akanksha Sharma.

Thala (Telugu): A story of courage and resilience starring Amma Raagin Raj and Ankitha Naskar.

Dilruba (Telugu): A romantic drama starring Kiran Abbavaram and Rushkar Dhillon.

Brahma Anandam (Telugu): A comedy-drama starring Brahmanandam and Raja Gautham.

Chhavva (Hindi): A historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

Fire (Tamil): A mystery thriller starring Balaji Murugadoss and Chandini Tamilarasan.

Kanneera (Tamil): A romantic drama starring Kathir Raven and Chadhine Kaur.

Badava (Tamil): Soori and Ramachandra Raju in an action-drama

Painkili (Malayalam): The romantic comedy Sajin Gopu with Anaswara Rajan

Bromance (Malayalam) - An adventure drama starring Arjun Ashokan and Mathew Thomas

Daveed (Malayalam) - This sports drama of Anthony Varghese, Vijayaraghavan

Some of the popular OTT Releasing.

Top OTT movies to watch on the platform include

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will be available from February 11 on Netflix

Animated Series based on popular video game and book series

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story (Disney+ Hotstar) - February 11

Romantic drama starring Nisha Aaliya and Vardhaan Puri.

Death Before the Wedding (Netflix) - February 12

Polish drama of a woman's journey towards self-discovery.

The Exchange (Season 2) (Netflix) - February 13

Kuwaiti drama of two women who navigate through the stock market.

Cobra Kai (Season 6, Part 3) (Netflix) - February 13

The final season of the popular martial arts drama.

Marco (SonyLIV) - February 14

A Malayalam thriller featuring Unni Mukundan.

I Am Married…But! (Netflix) - February 14

A Taiwanese series that digs into the truth of married life.

Melomovie (Netflix) - February 14

A Korean romantic film about a movie buff who falls in love.

Dhoom Dhaam (Netflix) - Releasing on February 14

Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam in this Hindi action-comedy.

Pyaar Testing (Zee5) - Releasing on February 14

Neelu Dogra and Plabita Borthakur star in this Hindi romantic comedy.

Valentine's Week Re-Releases

Here are some of the classic romantic films re-releasing this Valentine's Week:

Silsila (1981) - Classic romantic drama with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan.

Chandni (1989) - Romantic drama starring Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna.

Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) - A romantic musical drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor.

Minnale (2001) - A romantic drama starring Madhavan, Reema Sen, and Abbas.

Jab We Met (2007) - A romantic comedy-drama starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.

Surya S/o Krishnan (2008) - A romantic drama starring Surya, Simran, and Sameera Reddy.

Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) - Romantic comedy-drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Bipasha Basu.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010) - Romantic drama starring Silam

