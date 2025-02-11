Valentine's Week Watchlist: Theatre, OTT and Re-releases to watch from February 11 - 16
With Valentine's Day on its way on February 14, lovers are all ready to celebrate this day for their love and romanticism in their lives. If you're expecting a romantic evening or weekend or candlelight dinner, many look for ways and means to low-key this beautiful day. Fret not for we've something for you also!
This Valentine's Week, there's much that's new as well as the classic re-releases. If you are in the mood for a romantic comedy, an action-packed thriller, or a heartwarming drama-there's something here for everyone.
Theatrical Releases
Some of the latest theatrical releases are as follows: -
Laila (Telugu): A comedy of errors starring Vishwak Sen and Akanksha Sharma.
Thala (Telugu): A story of courage and resilience starring Amma Raagin Raj and Ankitha Naskar.
Dilruba (Telugu): A romantic drama starring Kiran Abbavaram and Rushkar Dhillon.
Brahma Anandam (Telugu): A comedy-drama starring Brahmanandam and Raja Gautham.
Chhavva (Hindi): A historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.
Fire (Tamil): A mystery thriller starring Balaji Murugadoss and Chandini Tamilarasan.
Kanneera (Tamil): A romantic drama starring Kathir Raven and Chadhine Kaur.
Badava (Tamil): Soori and Ramachandra Raju in an action-drama
Painkili (Malayalam): The romantic comedy Sajin Gopu with Anaswara Rajan
Bromance (Malayalam) - An adventure drama starring Arjun Ashokan and Mathew Thomas
Daveed (Malayalam) - This sports drama of Anthony Varghese, Vijayaraghavan
Some of the popular OTT Releasing.
Top OTT movies to watch on the platform include
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will be available from February 11 on Netflix
Animated Series based on popular video game and book series
Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story (Disney+ Hotstar) - February 11
Romantic drama starring Nisha Aaliya and Vardhaan Puri.
Death Before the Wedding (Netflix) - February 12
Polish drama of a woman's journey towards self-discovery.
The Exchange (Season 2) (Netflix) - February 13
Kuwaiti drama of two women who navigate through the stock market.
Cobra Kai (Season 6, Part 3) (Netflix) - February 13
The final season of the popular martial arts drama.
Marco (SonyLIV) - February 14
A Malayalam thriller featuring Unni Mukundan.
I Am Married…But! (Netflix) - February 14
A Taiwanese series that digs into the truth of married life.
Melomovie (Netflix) - February 14
A Korean romantic film about a movie buff who falls in love.
Dhoom Dhaam (Netflix) - Releasing on February 14
Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam in this Hindi action-comedy.
Pyaar Testing (Zee5) - Releasing on February 14
Neelu Dogra and Plabita Borthakur star in this Hindi romantic comedy.
Valentine's Week Re-Releases
Here are some of the classic romantic films re-releasing this Valentine's Week:
Silsila (1981) - Classic romantic drama with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan.
Chandni (1989) - Romantic drama starring Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna.
Dil To Pagal Hai (1997) - A romantic musical drama starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor.
Minnale (2001) - A romantic drama starring Madhavan, Reema Sen, and Abbas.
Jab We Met (2007) - A romantic comedy-drama starring Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor.
Surya S/o Krishnan (2008) - A romantic drama starring Surya, Simran, and Sameera Reddy.
Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) - Romantic comedy-drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Bipasha Basu.
Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010) - Romantic drama starring Silam
