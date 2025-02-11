Kohlu machine becomes centre of attraction at Maha Kumbh

Prayagraj, Feb 11 (IANS) Amidst the spiritual fervor of the Maha Kumbh, where millions of devotees gather to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, one unique attraction is quietly stealing the spotlight. In the heart of the Khadi Utsav pandal, a 'Kohlu machine' is drawing crowds with its traditional method of extracting pure, cold-pressed oil. This centuries-old process has captivated both health-conscious visitors and those keen on preserving ancient Indian practices.

The Kohlu machine, an age-old oil extraction method, is fascinating attendees with its natural technique, which involves extracting oil at a low temperature, preserving its nutritional value. The process is powered by wood and works without the high-speed machinery and intense heat associated with modern oil production methods. Visitors are not only witnessing a traditional craft in action but also learning about its health benefits.

Talking to IANS, Vipin Kumar, a devotee said, “It’s truly special to see oil being extracted this way. The natural process is incredibly beneficial for health. By coming here to the Ganga Sabha Triveni, we are not just connecting with the divine, but also gaining knowledge on how to stay healthy naturally and keep diseases at bay. The oil produced here is of excellent quality, and I had the chance to test it myself.”

The traditional Kohlu machine works at a much lower temperature—around 30 to 35 degrees Celsius—compared to modern machines that run at temperatures of up to 100 degrees. This low-temperature extraction ensures that the oil retains its full nutritional value, unlike refined oils processed under high heat, which lose many of their vital nutrients.

Chetan Rajput, a passionate advocate for traditional Indian methods, explained the significance of such practices: “I’ve been honoured with awards for promoting traditional techniques. Unfortunately, over the last fifty years, many of these methods have been forgotten. In India, nearly two out of ten people suffer from diseases like cancer and heart disease, largely due to refined oils and unhealthy cooking practices. The Kohlu process, on the other hand, runs on wood, maintaining temperatures that preserve the oil's nutrients. The machinery doesn’t heat up to damaging levels, unlike the modern machines that spin at thousands of revolutions per minute, destroying the nutritional content. When we process foods in their natural way, we retain the goodness that nature intended.”

Rajput further elaborated on the importance of natural processing, drawing a comparison to the production of sugar and jaggery.

“Sugar and liquor are made from sugarcane, but what makes them harmful is the intense, artificial processing—high temperatures and chemical additives. On the other hand, natural processing, as seen with the Kohlu machine, is much healthier, retaining the essence of the seeds or fruits being used," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.