October Holidays: Places to Visit

For The coming Holidays Plan to visit these Beautiful Places in South, Which Gives you Immense Peace of Mind.

Escape the crowds and immerse yourself in nature's tranquility at these hidden gems.

1. Kodagu (Coorg), Karnataka - Coffee Break Haven

Explore coffee estates and hike through lush landscapes

Enjoy cool, calm weather (20-25°C)

Visit Abbey Falls, Talacauvery, and Bhagamandala

2. Wayanad, Kerala - Support Local Tourism

Discover lesser-known attractions like Meenmutty Falls and surrounding forests

Trek to Chembra Peak and explore its heart-shaped lake

Enjoy the post-monsoon greenery

3. Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh - Eastern Ghats Gem

Experience tribal culture and coffee plantations

Trek through lush greenery and waterfalls

Visit the Borra Caves and Katiki Waterfalls

4. Agumbe, Karnataka - Rainforest Retreat

Explore waterfalls, wildlife, and greenery

Hike to the Sunset Point and Barkana Falls

Enjoy the post-monsoon tranquility

5. Pichavaram Mangrove Forest, Tamil Nadu - Nature's Sanctuary

Take a boat ride through India's largest mangrove forest

Spot migratory birds and marine life

Relax in the serene surroundings

6. Chembra Peak, Kerala - Lush Landscapes

Trek to the heart-shaped lake

Enjoy post-monsoon greenery and vibrant landscapes

Explore nearby Wayanad attractions

7. Valparai, Tamil Nadu - Peaceful Retreat

Drive through scenic routes and valleys

Visit the Indira Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary

Enjoy peaceful natural surroundings

8. Vattakanal, Tamil Nadu - Hidden Hamlet

Explore the Western Ghats' serene beauty

Trek to nearby waterfalls and viewpoints

Relax in this quieter alternative to Kodaikanal

9. Chikmagalur, Karnataka - Hill Station Haven

Explore hills, forests, and waterfalls

Visit the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary

Enjoy adventure activities like trekking and rafting

10. Kumarakom Backwaters, Kerala - Serene Houseboat Experience

Cruise through tranquil backwaters

Spot marine life and migratory birds

Relax in a peaceful, offbeat alternative to Alleppey

Plan your October getaway to these offbeat South Indian destinations and rejuvenate amidst nature's beauty!

