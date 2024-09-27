October Holidays: Places to Visit
For The coming Holidays Plan to visit these Beautiful Places in South, Which Gives you Immense Peace of Mind.
Escape the crowds and immerse yourself in nature's tranquility at these hidden gems.
1. Kodagu (Coorg), Karnataka - Coffee Break Haven
Explore coffee estates and hike through lush landscapes
Enjoy cool, calm weather (20-25°C)
Visit Abbey Falls, Talacauvery, and Bhagamandala
2. Wayanad, Kerala - Support Local Tourism
Discover lesser-known attractions like Meenmutty Falls and surrounding forests
Trek to Chembra Peak and explore its heart-shaped lake
Enjoy the post-monsoon greenery
3. Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh - Eastern Ghats Gem
Experience tribal culture and coffee plantations
Trek through lush greenery and waterfalls
Visit the Borra Caves and Katiki Waterfalls
4. Agumbe, Karnataka - Rainforest Retreat
Explore waterfalls, wildlife, and greenery
Hike to the Sunset Point and Barkana Falls
Enjoy the post-monsoon tranquility
5. Pichavaram Mangrove Forest, Tamil Nadu - Nature's Sanctuary
Take a boat ride through India's largest mangrove forest
Spot migratory birds and marine life
Relax in the serene surroundings
6. Chembra Peak, Kerala - Lush Landscapes
Trek to the heart-shaped lake
Enjoy post-monsoon greenery and vibrant landscapes
Explore nearby Wayanad attractions
7. Valparai, Tamil Nadu - Peaceful Retreat
Drive through scenic routes and valleys
Visit the Indira Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary
Enjoy peaceful natural surroundings
8. Vattakanal, Tamil Nadu - Hidden Hamlet
Explore the Western Ghats' serene beauty
Trek to nearby waterfalls and viewpoints
Relax in this quieter alternative to Kodaikanal
9. Chikmagalur, Karnataka - Hill Station Haven
Explore hills, forests, and waterfalls
Visit the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary
Enjoy adventure activities like trekking and rafting
10. Kumarakom Backwaters, Kerala - Serene Houseboat Experience
Cruise through tranquil backwaters
Spot marine life and migratory birds
Relax in a peaceful, offbeat alternative to Alleppey
Plan your October getaway to these offbeat South Indian destinations and rejuvenate amidst nature's beauty!
