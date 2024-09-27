October Holidays: Places to Visit

Sep 27, 2024, 17:31 IST
For The coming Holidays Plan to visit these Beautiful Places in South, Which Gives you Immense Peace of Mind. 
Escape the crowds and immerse yourself in nature's tranquility at these hidden gems.

1. Kodagu (Coorg), Karnataka - Coffee Break Haven

 Explore coffee estates and hike through lush landscapes
 Enjoy cool, calm weather (20-25°C)
 Visit Abbey Falls, Talacauvery, and Bhagamandala

2. Wayanad, Kerala - Support Local Tourism

 Discover lesser-known attractions like Meenmutty Falls and surrounding forests
 Trek to Chembra Peak and explore its heart-shaped lake
 Enjoy the post-monsoon greenery

3. Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh - Eastern Ghats Gem

 Experience tribal culture and coffee plantations
 Trek through lush greenery and waterfalls
 Visit the Borra Caves and Katiki Waterfalls

4. Agumbe, Karnataka - Rainforest Retreat

 Explore waterfalls, wildlife, and greenery
 Hike to the Sunset Point and Barkana Falls
 Enjoy the post-monsoon tranquility

5. Pichavaram Mangrove Forest, Tamil Nadu - Nature's Sanctuary

 Take a boat ride through India's largest mangrove forest
 Spot migratory birds and marine life
 Relax in the serene surroundings

6. Chembra Peak, Kerala - Lush Landscapes

 Trek to the heart-shaped lake
 Enjoy post-monsoon greenery and vibrant landscapes
 Explore nearby Wayanad attractions

7. Valparai, Tamil Nadu - Peaceful Retreat

 Drive through scenic routes and valleys
 Visit the Indira Gandhi Wildlife Sanctuary
 Enjoy peaceful natural surroundings

8. Vattakanal, Tamil Nadu - Hidden Hamlet

 Explore the Western Ghats' serene beauty
 Trek to nearby waterfalls and viewpoints
 Relax in this quieter alternative to Kodaikanal

9. Chikmagalur, Karnataka - Hill Station Haven

 Explore hills, forests, and waterfalls
 Visit the Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary
 Enjoy adventure activities like trekking and rafting

10. Kumarakom Backwaters, Kerala - Serene Houseboat Experience

 Cruise through tranquil backwaters
 Spot marine life and migratory birds
 Relax in a peaceful, offbeat alternative to Alleppey

Plan your October getaway to these offbeat South Indian destinations and rejuvenate amidst nature's beauty!

