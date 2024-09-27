Gulzar, Vishal Bhardwaj remaster Lata Mangeshkar's classic 'Shauq Khwab Ka' for her 95th birth anniversary

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Renowned lyricist Gulzar and acclaimed music composer Vishal Bhardwaj have come together to remaster the classic musical gem "Shauq Khwab Ka," originally sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, a day ahead of her 95th birth anniversary.

This exquisite rendition pays tribute to the "nightingale of India," celebrating her extraordinary talent and ensuring that her timeless artistry continues to inspire and resonate with audiences today. This enchanting piece features music by Vishal and poignant lyrics by Gulzar.

The song belongs to the music album of the 1999 movie 'Jahan Tum Le Chalo' directed by Desh Deepak. The film starred Sonali Kulkarni, Jimmy Sheirgill, Nirmal Pandey and Nirupa Roy.

Talking about the song, Gulzar said: " 'Shauq Khwab Ka' is a journey-- a passage into the golden era of Indian music, where each note was filled with emotion, each word with meaning, and each voice with soul. This remastered release carries forward the enduring legacy of Lata Ji, reminding us that true artistry, much like dreams, never fades--it inspires, and continues to bloom.

Vishal commented: "It is one of my most memorable songs with Lata Ji. I’m so glad that it has been re-mastered and released on digital platforms. I hope it resonates with a broader audience and reaches new heights."

The song is presented by Rrajeev Sharma and ‘FreeSpirit Music’.

Speaking about the same, Rrajeev added: "Lata Ji’s voice is a beacon of grace and purity in the annals of music. With this revisited version of ‘Shauq Khwab Ka,’ we aim to pay tribute to her greatness and bring her impeccable artistry to the youth of today, so they too may experience the magic that her voice embodies."

Lata is considered to be one of the greatest singers of the country, and her voice was one of the unifying elements of the people of India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Often called "Queen of Melody", and "Voice of the Millennium", Mangeshkar recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages.

The Bharat Ratna awardee died from multiple organ dysfunction syndrome on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.