If Governor writes letters every day, can’t answer: K’taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, Sep 26 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Thursday that the government was not answerable if Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot asked questions every day.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara stated, “We need not give answers to all queries of the Governor. He is the constitutional head. The Chief Minister and the government are executive heads. We are not answerable if the Governor chooses to ask queries every day. We need not give a report every day. We will keep him informed on policy matters and major decisions. If he writes letters every day and asks to provide information, we can’t give answers.”

Talking about the future course of action after the court asked the Mysuru Lokayukta to launch a probe against CM Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, he stated, “We have to see the advice of the legal team. Once their opinion comes, we will examine it. It will be decided on their opinion.”

“We have to legally examine the options. The Special Court for MLAs/MPs has quoted CrPC 156 A on Wednesday. The CrPC is redundant now and it can’t be made effective. The BNSS is allowed to be effective and the order would have been given under the BNSS. Even this is being discussed today. We have to see what is the advice of the legal team in this regard. It will be discussed and a decision will be taken,” Parameshwara stated.

The CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) has been replaced with the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Surakha Sanhita) by the Centre.

“We need to move in a phased manner. After getting the opinion, we will have to approach the Division Bench of the High Court. After this, we have to go to the Supreme Court. There are options and after examining every option a final decision would be taken,” he stated.

When asked about protests by BJP and JD()S), Parameshwara said, “It is natural for the BJP to do what it is required to do as an opposition. We will carry out the required actions lawfully. Is the law superior or their opinion is superior? The opinion of the BJP can’t be superior. The law is always at the top and personal opinions always come later.”

"The BJP is making up charges against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to compel him to step down as the CM. There is a law. We will fight under the provisions of the law. I won’t comment on the judgment, I will only say that we are not satisfied with the order. The judgment has been given, but we are not happy. Our prayers before the court and evidence provided were not considered and it is our concern. Hence, our future options are the division bench and the Supreme Court,” he said.

