Is October 10 holiday a Public holiday?

In Telangana, Dussehra is a grand nine-day celebration that mirrors Navratri's fervour. Amidst this festive spirit, the captivating Bathukamma flower festival unfolds, showcasing the state's rich heritage.

This year, Bathukamma falls on October 10, sparking a widespread call for a public holiday. Educators, students, and working professionals are urging authorities to declare October 10 a day off for schools, colleges, and offices.

Bathukamma holds immense significance in Telangana's cultural landscape. Currently, it's categorized as an optional holiday, but many advocate for its recognition as a regular festival.

Schools and colleges in Telangana got holidays from October 3, which also included tomorrow's celebration. However, the government has made no official announcement regarding the holiday for government and private offices. It is known that banks may get holidays tomorrow in Telangana!

