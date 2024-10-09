Delhi govt holds meeting with 120 agencies to curb dust pollution

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday informed that under the 21-point Winter Action Plan, ground inspections were conducted and several agencies were found negligent. In response, a meeting was held with over 120 agencies involved in construction work across various sites.

"The agencies who participated in the meeting were provided with training on what needs to be done to mitigate dust pollution and were instructed to conduct campaigns and training sessions at their respective sites," Minister Gopal Rai told IANS.

The Delhi government is actively working to curb pollution in the city. As part of this, an anti-dust campaign has been underway since October 7 to control dust pollution.

Additionally, those who have performed well in dust control efforts were honoured with the "Harit Award" to encourage others to follow suit.

"We have awarded the best performed in duct controlling efforts with the Harit Award to encourage people," remarked the Delhi Environment Minister.

Gopal Rai further mentioned that in emergency situations, he had previously written to the Union government requesting artificial rain to combat pollution but received no response. He plans to write another letter regarding it on October 10.

An anti-dust campaign began on Monday, with inspections of construction sites like Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Godrej’s Connaught Place project.

Partial rule compliance was observed at both these places, and both companies were fined Rs 5 lakh each, with further action promised for non-compliance.

On Monday the AAP Minister stated: “We visited different places to inspect the rule compliance. We first went to the new block of RML Hospital which is under construction. Apart from that, Godrej's multi-story building is coming up in Connaught Place. Partial compliance with rules has been found at both these places. Given that, a fine of Rs 5 lakh each has been imposed on both companies. They have been given notice to follow the rules."

